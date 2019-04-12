Greece should have more growth-friendly policy mix -IMF

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Greece has achieved great fiscal consolidation, but should now seek to change the policy mix to one that better supports economic growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund’s European department Poul Thomsen said on Friday.

“Greece has done extremely well in terms of fiscal consolidation, but the fiscal policy mix is growth unfriendly,” Thomsen said.

He said Greece had to carry on with reforms to free up resources to modernise its economy, to invest, to do tax reforms, and to restore public spending that has been compressed to exceptionally low level during the crisis. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)