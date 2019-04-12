Japan urged G20 to strengthen global coordination - finmin Aso

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he has called on his Group of 20 counterparts to strengthen global coordination to address potential risks to the world economy.

Aso also said he has told G20 members that Japan plans to proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike in October and take measures to mitigate the pain on its economy.

Japan is chair of this year’s G20 meeting. Aso made the comments after a G20 finance leaders’ working dinner, held on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

The G20 finance leaders will not issue a communique at their two-day meeting that concludes on Friday, a senior Japanese finance ministry official told reporters. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)