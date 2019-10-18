Japan finmin Aso says ready to take fiscal steps if needed

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government was ready to take fiscal measures flexibly if the economy needed additional support to fend off external risks.

“If we need to compile some form of an economic stimulus package, we are ready to take various types of fiscal measures flexibly,” Aso told reporters after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders’ working dinner.

He added that he still expected the global economy to sustain a moderate recovery through next year. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)