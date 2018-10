NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government was watching with vigilance recent volatile market developments, including currency moves.

“Global stock prices have fallen sharply and we’ve seen some currency fluctuations. But there’s no change to our view the global economy, including the U.S. economy, remains on a firm note,” Aso told reporters after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders’ dinner meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)