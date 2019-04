WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the global economy is expected to recover in the latter half of this year and see “sufficiently high” growth next year.

“We expect the global economy to continue expanding gradually,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a meeting of finance leaders of the Group of 20 economies. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)