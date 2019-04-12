IMF loan program for Mozambique to be decided as soon as next week -official

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund could approve a loan program for Mozambique as soon as next week to help the African nation recover from a devastating cyclone, an official with the international lender said on Friday.

“We have moved very rapidly to support Mozambique,” Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African department, said. He said the IMF’s board could decide on a so-called rapid credit facility in the order of $120 million as soon as next week. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)