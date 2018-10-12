FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia president calls for vigilance over global economic risks

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged global central bankers and finance ministers on Friday to remain committed to cooperation and to “nudge their leaders in the right direction” to support the world’s economy.

In a speech at the plenary session of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Bali, Widodo also frequently used references to the television series “Game of Thrones” to explain the risks facing the global economy.

“All these troubles in the world economy, are enough to make us feel like saying: ‘Winter is Coming’”, he said, using a motto from the popular series that refers to the need to remain vigilant to risks. (Reporting by Ed Davies and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

