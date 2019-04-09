Turkey under stress, but no evidence that it needs IMF help-economist

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy is under stress from monetary policy tightening and will see contraction this year, but the International Monetary Fund sees no reason to believe that Ankara would seek the Fund’s assistance, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

Gopinath told a news conference that Turkey’s growth is expected to turn positive in 2020.

“We have no reason to think that Turkey is contemplating coming to the IMF,” Gopinath said. (Reporting by David Lawder)