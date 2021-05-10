Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Zambia says reached broad agreement with IMF on macroeconomic parameters

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, May 10 (Reuters) - Zambia’s finance ministry said on Monday that it had reached a broad agreement with the International Monetary Fund on macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets and policy objectives, during negotiations over a potential loan.

The agreement will allow for progress in preparing debt restructuring talks under a common framework backed by the Group of 20 major economies as well as with commercial creditors, the ministry added in a statement.

“We are committed to securing an IMF programme,” Zambia’s Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said.

Reporting by Chris Mfula and Nqobile Dludla Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up