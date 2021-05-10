IMF reports 'notable progress' in talks with Zambia on credit facility

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that there had been “notable progress” in talks with the Zambian government on key policy measures to address macroeconomic imbalances as part of negotiations for an extended credit facility.
The IMF said in a statement that it looked forward to continuing discussions over the facility as important measures were taken, adding that Zambian authorities had reaffirmed a commitment to reforms.
