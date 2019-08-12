Despite ‘for sale’ signs, judge rejects cybersquatting claims against internet pioneer

A California internet pioneer and founder of an internet marketing company does not have to relinquish his online domain name imi.com to an Indiana materials company known as IMI, a federal judge in San Jose has ruled.

The construction materials company, Irving Materials Inc, had accused internet businessman Jeffrey Black of “cybersquatting,” or registering the imi.com domain name for the sole purpose of selling it for millions of dollars, in violation of the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA).

