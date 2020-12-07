Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media & Telecom - Innovation

Cisco to buy software firm IMImobile in $730 million deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.

IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Johannes Hellstrom

