Many of Trump's immigration policies will be on the chopping block in 2021

The Trump administration dramatically transformed the U.S. immigration system, enacting dozens of polices that collectively limit who can visit, work and live in the United States. The pace of change only accelerated in 2020, when the administration used the COVID-19 pandemic to justify further restrictions on immigration.

President-elect Joseph Biden has vowed to undo many of those changes, though the sheer number of them mean that an overhaul could take years. Here is a look at some of the earliest actions the Biden administration is likely to take on the immigration front.

