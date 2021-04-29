Immigration judges can issue admissibility waivers in U-visa cases - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said immigration judges have the power to grant waivers to U-visa applicants who are deemed inadmissible to the U.S., rejecting the Board of Immigration Appeals’ holding to the contrary.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because federal immigration law gives the attorney general the discretion to issue the waivers while also delegating the AG’s powers to immigration judges, they too have the authority to grant them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/330SXy2