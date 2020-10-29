ICE agrees not to deport farmworker activists to settle retaliatory arrest claims

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has agreed not to deport three leaders of an advocacy group for migrant farmworkers in Vermont who claimed the agency infiltrated their private meetings and unlawfully arrested them because of their activism.

ICE, the activists, and their group, Migrant Justice, filed a joint stipulation in Vermont federal court on Wednesday ending the 2018 lawsuit. ICE, which denied wrongdoing, also agreed to pay $100,000 to be split among the three leaders of the group.

