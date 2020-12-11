DOJ finalizes sweeping rule limiting powers of immigration judges, BIA

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday unveiled a final rule that it said would make appellate matters in immigration courts more efficient, but that critics claim favors speed over fairness and will disadvantage individuals facing deportation.

The rule from DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) makes a series of significant changes to appellate procedures, including requiring simultaneous briefing from both sides in cases before the Board of Immigration Appeals and limiting the board’s ability to remand cases to judges to conduct further factfinding.

