AG says no exception to asylum bar for individuals involved in persecution

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has concluded that individuals who participated in persecution in their home countries are not entitled to asylum even if they can show that their conduct was a result of coercion or duress, overruling the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Barr in an opinion issued on Thursday said the Immigration and Nationality Act categorically precludes asylum if officials have “serious reasons” to believe an individual has committed disqualifying crimes, and unlike other provisions of the law does not create an exception for asylum applicants who can demonstrate coercion.

