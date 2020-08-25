Asylum seekers mount fresh challenge to Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

A group of asylum seekers represented by the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lacks the power to send migrants arrested in the United States to Mexico to await immigration proceedings.

The seven asylum seekers in a complaint in Brooklyn federal court said they were detained and sent to Mexico under the 2019 Migrant Protection Protocol, known as the “remain in Mexico” policy, without regard to their safety or their ability to litigate their requests for asylum.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gu2Ad1