Judge blocks rule to bar asylum for immigrants convicted of crimes

A federal judge in California on Thursday issued a nationwide injunction blocking the Trump administration from implementing a rule that would bar individuals convicted of any felony and a host of other crimes from obtaining asylum, one day before it was set to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice exceeded their authority in adopting the rule last month, because federal immigration law already contains a long list of disqualifying crimes such as sex trafficking and money laundering.

