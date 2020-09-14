Judge blocks Trump admin's limits on work authorization for asylum seekers

A federal judge has ruled that the appointment of Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, was likely invalid and partially blocked rules Wolf had approved that would limit asylum seekers’ ability to work while their applications are pending.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland on Friday said Wolf’s 2019 appointment did not follow the proper order of succession, and that the Department of Homeland Security failed to adequately consider how some of the rules that took effect last month could push asylum seekers to abandon their claims altogether.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kmU0z7