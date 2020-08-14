New asylum rules could be struck down after GAO says Wolf appointment invalid

A federal judge on Friday said a government watchdog’s finding that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf was improperly appointed could lead to the invalidation of rules he approved limiting asylum seekers’ ability to work.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland said during a telephonic hearing that a lawsuit challenging the rules would be mooted if she ultimately agrees with the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) decision issued earlier on Friday.

