Threats from FARC support Colombian police officer's asylum bid - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived an asylum petition by a retired Colombian police officer and his family, concluding that threatening messages he received from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group were enough to show his fear of persecution was credible.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) “fatally erred” in finding that messages the FARC sent to Edier Bedoya, who had investigated the group, did not support Bedoya’s asylum bid because they had not explicitly threatened death.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o4VNL1