Trump administration revives 'migrant transit ban' that was struck down in court

The Trump administration has finalized a rule rendering individuals ineligible for asylum if they passed through another country en route to the U.S. and did not seek asylum there, after an earlier version was struck down in court.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security on Thursday said the joint rule was necessary to crack down on meritless asylum claims that strain the U.S. immigration system, undermine the humanitarian purposes of asylum and affect diplomatic relations with other countries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r8mLni