Bail bond firms lose D.C. Circuit challenge to DHS immigration bond system

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected claims by three companies involved in posting bail bonds that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s process for collecting on bonds breached by immigrants facing deportation violated the companies’ due process rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said DHS regulations give bail bond companies multiple means to contest the agency’s collection on breached bonds, and that DHS acted in accordance with those rules in cases involving Statewide Bonding Inc and Big Marco Insurance and Bonding Services LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lkWoXM