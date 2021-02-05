2nd Circuit revives legal group's bid for release of unpublished BIA rulings

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by a group that represents low-income people in deportation and asylum cases seeking to force the Board of Immigration Appeals to post more than 750,000 unpublished decisions issued over the last 25 years on a public website.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision agreed with the New York Legal Assistance Group that the federal Freedom of Information Act allows courts to order agencies to release documents to the public, and not just to parties who file lawsuits, reversing a federal judge in Manhattan.

