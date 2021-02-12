Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

BIA should consider mental health issues in analyzing 'serious' crimes: 8th Circuit

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said the Board of Immigration Appeals should consider individuals’ mental health issues in deciding whether they committed a “particularly serious crime” requiring their deportation, and an Obama-era board ruling barring such evidence was unreasonable.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the fact that criminal courts may not consider the effect of a defendant’s mental health on their behavior does not mean it is irrelevant in an immigration proceeding, as the BIA found in the 2014 case Matter of G-G-S.

