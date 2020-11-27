DHS says injunction on immigrant expulsion policy could lead to COVID-19 spike

The Trump administration has told a federal judge that his recent ruling barring U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from expelling unaccompanied minors from the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic could overburden hospitals near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice in a filing on Wednesday asked U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., to stay the preliminary injunction he issued on Nov. 18 pending the government’s appeal, saying it will have an irreversible impact on public health amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

