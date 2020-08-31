Judge blocks border patrol agents from conducting 'credible fear' interviews

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday blocked U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents from interviewing asylum seekers who claim to have a “credible fear” of persecution in their home countries, calling the government’s argument that the agents were properly trained “poppycock.”

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ delegation of the authority to conduct the interviews to CBP in January violated the Immigration and Nationality Act, which requires that interviewers have extensive training in asylum law and interview techniques.

