ACLU, others challenge Trump order excluding undocumented immigrants from census

A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump’s directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. census is brazenly unconstitutional.

The six groups, which are also represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Friday claiming Trump’s July 21 order ignores the constitutional mandate that the census count “the whole number of persons” living the U.S., regardless of their immigration status.

