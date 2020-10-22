Another panel of judges orders Census to count immigrants in the U.S. illegally

A panel of federal judges in California on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to include immigrants in the U.S. illegally in the decennial Census count, after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a similar order by judges in New York.

The three-judge panel agreed with the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city of San Jose that the U.S. Constitution’s requirement that the Census “count the whole number of persons in each state” applied regardless of citizenship status.

