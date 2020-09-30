SCOTUS fast-tracks review of ruling that census must count all immigrants

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday granted the Trump administration’s bid to expedite its review of a decision that said the decennial census count must also include immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The court in a single-sentence order said that more than 30 Democrat-led states, cities and counties and a coalition of advocacy groups that challenged President Donald Trump’s exclusion of many immigrants from the census must file a brief by Oct. 7 on whether the high court has jurisdiction over the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36hAa4p