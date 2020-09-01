Advocacy groups urge judge to enforce settlement on detention of migrant children

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said federal immigration authorities are violating a longstanding settlement agreement that set standards for detaining migrant children by giving families a false choice between separation and inadequate detention conditions.

The groups filed an amicus brief penned by lawyers from Wilkinson Walsh in Los Angeles federal court backing a motion by the plaintiffs to enforce the 1997 “Flores settlement,” which they said the government is flouting by allowing families to waive children’s rights to safe and sanitary housing.

