Westlaw News

Clark Hill settles claim that its advice cost staffing firm millions

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Staffing agency Populus Group LLC has agreed to end a lawsuit accusing law firm Clark Hill of costing the company more than $2 million by giving bad advice on an issue involving employees with H-1B visas, according to a court filing.

Clark Hill, represented by the Miller Law Firm, and Populus’ lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon and Lennon Law stipulated to the dismissal of the August lawsuit in a joint filing in Detroit federal court Friday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32NEGp0

