Immigration lawyer's recycled asylum narratives were ID theft - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a Queens immigration lawyer’s conviction and five-year prison sentence for falsifying scores of asylum applications, most of which were filed on behalf of members of the Roma ethnic group.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Andreea Dumitru’s claim that her recycling of personal narratives used in prior clients’ applications did not support her conviction for aggravated identify theft.

