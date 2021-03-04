SCOTUS says ambiguous criminal convictions bar cancellation of deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said individuals seeking to cancel deportation orders cannot show they are eligible if there is ambiguity about whether their prior criminal convictions involved “moral turpitude.”

The court in a 5-3 decision said Clemente Avelino Pereida, a Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally about 25 years ago, cannot prove his eligibility for cancellation of removal because it was unclear what underlying offense led to his conviction under a Nebraska law barring attempted criminal impersonation.

