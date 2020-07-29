1st Circuit could kick case over ICE courthouse arrests to Mass. high court

Judges on a 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday indicated that they may ask Massachusetts’ top state court for input before deciding whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can be barred from arresting immigrants who are in the country illegally when they make appearances at courthouses in the state.

The judges, hearing telephonic oral arguments from Boston, said ICE’s authority to make civil arrests at courthouses in Massachusetts could depend on whether state law specifically prohibits them, which is unclear and may have to be decided by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/312ubw7