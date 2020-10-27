Democratic AGs say ICE courthouse arrests pose 'grave threat' to state courts

The Democratic attorney generals of 13 states and Washington D.C. have urged a U.S. appeals court to reconsider its recent decision allowing federal immigration authorities to arrest individuals targeted for deportation at state courthouses in Massachusetts.

In an amicus brief filed on Friday, the AGs told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston that a three-judge panel last month failed to consider states’ sovereign interests in administering justice without interference by the federal government when it ruled that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could resume making courthouse arrests in Massachusetts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ovjgGc