1st Circuit rejects immigrant detainees' bid for bail amid pandemic

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that five immigrant detainees awaiting deportation are not entitled to be released from a Massachusetts facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because a judge granted bail to dozens of other individuals and alleviated the overcrowding that placed them at risk.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said addressing crowded conditions at the Bristol County House of Correction did not require releasing every detainee on bail, and a judge had properly favored detainees who have never been convicted of violent crimes for release.

