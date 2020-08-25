3rd Circuit tosses ruling that Pa. prisons must release immigrant detainees

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a federal judge “turned due process on its head” by ordering two Pennsylvania prisons to release 22 immigrant detainees amid the coronavirus pandemic without first allowing the government to explain how it was protecting them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had shown that given the unprecedented circumstances posed by the pandemic, it had taken reasonable steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the facilities.

