9th Circuit judges skeptical of nationwide challenge to COVID response by ICE

Two 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges appointed by President Donald Trump appear to be leaning toward tossing out an order requiring his administration to implement protective measures at immigrant detention centers and consider releasing certain detainees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Circuit Judges Daniel Bress and Eric Miller at oral arguments on Wednesday both expressed concerns about the nationwide scope of the class action lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), since it involves the application of agency policy at more than 250 different facilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oH7MhU