Judge knocks DOJ's 'straight up dishonesty' in row over conditions at detention center

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release about 300 immigrant detainees from a California facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and criticized government lawyers for “straight up dishonesty” in court filings.

U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter, in a ruling enforcing parts of a preliminary injunction he first issued in April, said on Thursday there can be no more than 475 detainees at the Adelanto, California, detention center in order to ensure that they remain six feet apart at all times. ICE had said the facility could safely house as many as 1,052 detainees.

