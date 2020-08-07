Judge knocks ICE's 'cavalier' response to pandemic at California detention center

A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to conduct weekly COVID-19 tests at a California immigrant detention center, saying the agency’s “cavalier” response to the pandemic is a threat to staff, detainees and the surrounding community.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria on Thursday said ICE and GEO Group Inc, which operates the Mesa Verde Detention Facility in Bakersfield, have avoided widespread testing of detainees because positive results would require them to implement safety measures “that they apparently felt were not worth the trouble.”

