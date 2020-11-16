IN BRIEF: Judge strikes down Trump administration's DACA restrictions

A federal judge in Brooklyn has ruled that restrictions the Trump administration placed on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after it was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court are invalid.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis on Saturday agreed with a group of DACA recipients and 17 Democratic state attorney generals that Chad Wolf, the acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who imposed the restrictions in a July memo, was not validly appointed under the federal Homeland Security Act and so his actions had no effect.

