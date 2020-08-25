Judge in states' challenge to DACA wants more briefing on impact of SCOTUS ruling

A federal judge in Texas has called for another round of briefing in a challenge by eight Republican-led states to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to address the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling blocking the Trump administration’s bid to end it.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Brownsville, Texas in a decision entered on Monday denied the states’ motion for summary judgment without prejudice, saying the June ruling in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of University of California could narrow the scope of the challenge.

