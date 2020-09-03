Wolf's DHS appointment is invalid, and so are DACA restrictions- lawsuit

Advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming limits that Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, recently placed on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are invalid because he was never properly appointed to the position.

Three nonprofits represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) and Munger Tolles & Olson filed a complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court challenging a July 28 memo issued by Wolf that set a one-year limit on renewals for current DACA recipients and blocked new applications for the Obama-era program.

