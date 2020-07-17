Trump admin guidance on migrants' 'fear of persecution' invalid - D.C. Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday said the Trump administration cannot enforce policy changes that made it more difficult for many asylum seekers to show they face domestic or gang violence in their home countries and should not be forced to return.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS) inexplicably broke with decades of precedent in 2018 guidance, which was based on an opinion by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, by requiring migrants to show that their governments condone or are completely helpless to protect them from persecution.

