DHS sued over delays in processing work permits for visa holders' spouses

Tens of thousands of highly skilled work visa holders’ spouses are facing unlawful delays in extending their legal status and obtaining work permits from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, placing their families in financial limbo, according to a new class action lawsuit.

In a complaint filed in Seattle federal court on Monday, nearly 40 spouses of H-1B or L-1 visa holders said they recently lost their jobs or will in the coming weeks because DHS has failed to process their applications within the 30-day window required by federal law.

