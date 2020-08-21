IN BRIEF: GAO won't reconsider decision that DHS appointments were invalid

The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday declined to reconsider its decision that the two top officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were not properly appointed, which has imperiled several controversial rules approved by the agency under their watch.

DHS in moving for reconsideration had said GAO in its Aug. 14 decision should have deferred to the agency’s interpretation of its order of succession, and had engaged in political partisanship by finding that the appointments of Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and his acting deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, were invalid.

