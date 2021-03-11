Judge blocks Trump-era DOJ rule limiting immigration judges' powers

A federal judge in California on Thursday blocked a U.S. Department of Justice rule that made a series of changes to immigration court procedures and that advocacy groups said would disadvantage individuals facing deportation.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco said that by allowing only 30 days for public comment before adopting the sweeping rule in December, DOJ’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) had likely violated the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

