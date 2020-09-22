DOL can probe pay of visa workers who don't file complaints - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said the U.S. Department of Labor had the authority to investigate how investment bank Aleutian Capital Partners LLC paid a market research analyst with an H-1B visa, even though she never filed a complaint with the agency.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruling on an issue of first impression for the court, said once another visa holder who worked for Aleutian had complained about being underpaid, it was within DOL’s authority to probe the bank’s pay practices with respect to Minh-Thuong Horn, the only other employee with an H-1B visa it had hired.

